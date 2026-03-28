BKFC Fight Night: Porter vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mohegan Sun for a stacked Fight Night card featuring a heavyweight clash between former UFC standout Parker Porter and Haze Wilson.

Porter goes into his fourth appearance under the BKFC banner, boasting a perfect 3-0 record, including first-round knockouts against Chase Gormley and Dillon Cleckler. In his most recent outing, Porter ran through Anthony Garrett, scoring a KO in the second stanza.

As for Wilson, ‘The Hooligan’ burst into the squared circle with a trio of knockouts before suffering his first setback against the aforementioned Anthony Garrett.

BKFC Fight Night Main Card

Parker Porter vs. Haze Wilson

Pat Casey vs. Zeb Vincent

Rico Disciullo vs. Elijah Harris

Harrison Gigliotti vs. Timmy Mason

Gary Balletto III vs. Adam De Freitas

Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner

Guilherme Viana vs. Joseph White

Joseph Peters vs. Maurice Horne

BKFC Fight Night Prelims

Isaiah Williams vs. Joshua Whiteside

David Burke def. David Sanchez via KO at 0:30 of Round 1.

KO’D INTO THE ROPES 😱 DAVID BURKE SECURES A KO IN 30 SECONDS INTO RD 1 🤯🫨#BKFCMOHEGANSUN3 | Live now on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/694gbeBcGx — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) March 28, 2026

Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).