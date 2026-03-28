BKFC Fight Night: Porter vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mohegan Sun for a stacked Fight Night card featuring a heavyweight clash between former UFC standout Parker Porter and Haze Wilson.
Porter goes into his fourth appearance under the BKFC banner, boasting a perfect 3-0 record, including first-round knockouts against Chase Gormley and Dillon Cleckler. In his most recent outing, Porter ran through Anthony Garrett, scoring a KO in the second stanza.
As for Wilson, ‘The Hooligan’ burst into the squared circle with a trio of knockouts before suffering his first setback against the aforementioned Anthony Garrett.
BKFC Fight Night Main Card
- Parker Porter vs. Haze Wilson
- Pat Casey vs. Zeb Vincent
- Rico Disciullo vs. Elijah Harris
- Harrison Gigliotti vs. Timmy Mason
- Gary Balletto III vs. Adam De Freitas
- Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner
- Guilherme Viana vs. Joseph White
- Joseph Peters vs. Maurice Horne
BKFC Fight Night Prelims
- Isaiah Williams vs. Joshua Whiteside
- David Burke def. David Sanchez via KO at 0:30 of Round 1.
- Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).