BKFC Fight Night: Porter vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
BKFC Fight Night: Porter vs. Wilson - Full Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mohegan Sun for a stacked Fight Night card featuring a heavyweight clash between former UFC standout Parker Porter and Haze Wilson.

Porter goes into his fourth appearance under the BKFC banner, boasting a perfect 3-0 record, including first-round knockouts against Chase Gormley and Dillon Cleckler. In his most recent outing, Porter ran through Anthony Garrett, scoring a KO in the second stanza.

As for Wilson, ‘The Hooligan’ burst into the squared circle with a trio of knockouts before suffering his first setback against the aforementioned Anthony Garrett.

BKFC Fight Night Main Card

  • Parker Porter vs. Haze Wilson
  • Pat Casey vs. Zeb Vincent
  • Rico Disciullo vs. Elijah Harris
  • Harrison Gigliotti vs. Timmy Mason
  • Gary Balletto III vs. Adam De Freitas
  • Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner
  • Guilherme Viana vs. Joseph White
  • Joseph Peters vs. Maurice Horne
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BKFC Fight Night Prelims

  • Isaiah Williams vs. Joshua Whiteside
  • David Burke def. David Sanchez via KO at 0:30 of Round 1.

  • Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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