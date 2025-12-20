Parker Porter Delivers Epic Comeback KO Against Anthony Garrett – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Parker Porter put together a comeback for the ages in his BKFC Fight Night headliner against Anthony Garrett.

As both fighters came out swinging, it was Porter who would score the first knockdown of the fight, catching Garrett with an uppercut that sent him to the canvas. Garrett answered the count and immediately retaliated, dropping Porter with an onslaught of strikes near the one-minute mark of the opening round.

With Porter back on his feet and ready to go, Garrett momentarily inspected his left hand before using it to drop Porter for a second time in the stanza. Porter climbed back to his feet once again, but he was on wobbly legs. Still, the fight was allowed to continue with a mere 10 seconds left in the round.

That ended up being more than enough time for Garrett to drop Porter again.

Porter got to his feet and was good to go, sending us to a second round where Garrett would look to put the final nail in the coffin. However, it was Porter who would turn the tables, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas with a straight left less than 30 seconds into the round.

Garrett was still conscious, but seemingly struggling to see out of one eye. As a result, he failed to answer the referee’s count, bringing an end to the bout and serving up one of the greatest comebacks in BKFC history.

Official Result: Parker Porter def. Anthony Garrett via TKO at 0:42 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Parker Porter vs. Anthony Garrett at BKFC Fight Night:

INSANE FIRST ROUND! ANTHONY GARRETT vs PARKER PORTER! pic.twitter.com/ZsQuYgD8nk — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 21, 2025

NOW THAT’S A MAIN EVENT 👏 Parker Porter overcomes adversity and finishes Garrett in rd 2!#BKFCMOHEGANSUN | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/OnRY5NpmVL — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 21, 2025