BKFC champ to donate brain to science after death: ‘It’s not like I need to keep it’

Current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) flyweight champion, Christine Ferea has vowed to donate her brain to a scientific study following her passing, off the back of last night’s decision win over challenger, Jade Masson-Wong at BKFC 65 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ferea, the current undisputed flyweight champion in the BKFC — improved to 9-1 last night with her win over Canadian challenger, Masson-Wong, having previously racked up a pair of consecutive wins over UFC alum, Bec Rawlings.

And thrice competing under the Shannon Knapp-led Invicta FC banner, Ferea would land an impressive high-kick and strikes TKO win over Rachael Ostovich, before suffering consecutive decision defeats to Tiffany Van Soest, and Karina Rodriguez.

BKFC star, Christine Ferea set to donate brain to scientific study

Revealing plans for her future following her eventual passing, Ferea, 41, revealed she would be donating her brain to a scientific study — claiming she would not “need to keep it” after her death.

“I didn’t know what it was a first, and I went in and they do a brain scan on you, and it’s let you know if your cognitive (function) is getting messed up, if you brain is damaged from the hits,” Christine Ferea told MMA Fighting. “The first one is like a two-hour scan, and then every three years do the two-hours scan, and then I do (another scan) every year.”

Christine Ferea defeats Jade Masson-Wong by split decision (49-46, 49-46, 46-49) to defend her BKFC Flyweight Title #BKFC65 pic.twitter.com/ouNg3GmlAA — Scott (@ScottishProbl) September 7, 2024

“They let me know if I’m cognitively declining if my brain is declining, if there’s brain damage accumulating,” Christine Ferea explained. “They do several cognitive tests, balance, so many different things to make sure.”

“If I’m starting to decline, I’m quitting,” Christine Ferea explained. “Period. I’m not messing with my brain. If I break bones, if my back hurts, my shoulder, if that hurts I still care about that, but not as much as my brain. I definitely will give my brain to the study. It’s not like I need to keep it or anyone else needs to keep it.”