Mike Perry rips ‘Fake teeth’ rival Darren Till, offers him MAJOR fight next: ‘He’s too afraid to face me’

Forever tied to a grudge pairing with fellow UFC alum, Darren Till, BKFC star, Mike Perry has welcomed the chance to finally settle their differences under his banner in the Dirty Boxing promotion, claiming the Liverpool striker is “afaird” to stand off with him — sans gloves, especially.

Perry, a former ranked contender under the banner of the UFC in the welterweight division, has so-far enjoyed a stunning run with the BKFC — amid his uncertain future with the David Feldman-led and Conor McGregor-backed organization.

Boasting an unbeaten 5-0 promotional record with the BKFC, Michigan native, Perry most recently headlined BKFC Knucklemania IV last year, turning in a dominant first round knockout win over former UFC welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves in a light heavyweight pairing.

Mike Perry vows to knock Darren Till’s “fake teeth” out

And in the time since, beyond sharing the boxing ring with the polarizing, Jake Paul, Perry has headed up his own Dirty Boxing Championship organization, suggesting himself and former welterweight title chaser, Till should settle their longstanding feud in the ring — issuing the Liverpool striker a brutal warning.

“I, myself, have plans to fight my biggest fights,” Mike Perry said on his Overdogs Podcast. “BKFC is coming up around the corner, I’ll be planning on fighting a great name soon in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, as well as starting some drama inside of DBX.

“The Dirty Boxing Championship ring is a great place for me to meet such guys like Darren Till, who’s too afraid to face me with no gloves on,” Mike Perry explained. “So we’ll wear the five ounces and I’ll knock those fake teeth right out of his mouth.”

Himself booked to return later this month, Till was scheduled to first fight against professional boxer, Tommy Fury — until the Love Island star withdrew citing concerns about Till’s comments to strike him with non-boxing techniques in their grudge match.

Remaining on the Manchester card nonetheless, Till is scheduled to take on former Bellator MMA and BAMMA contender, Anthony Taylor under the MisFits Boxing banner.