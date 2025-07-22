BKFC Champ: “Oleksandr Usyk Is the Greatest Heavyweight of All Time”

One of the reigning titleholders in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has touted Oleksandr Usyk as the top heavyweight boxer who has ever donned the pair of big gloves. This messaged was articulated on an Instagram story posted by Connor Tierney who currently holds the United Kingdom welterweight strap in BKFC.

In the wake of Oleksandr Usyk emerging as the undisputed heavyweight champion once again after leaving the ring over the weekend, the standout bare knuckle boxer was compelled to offer up his thoughts on the prolific pugilist from the Ukraine, Tierney said,

“Oleksandr Usyk is the greatest heavyweight of all time better than Muhammad Ali better than all of them no one on the plane that has been or is better than him at heavyweight that’s a fact. Give him the GOAT status”

Oleksandr Usyk and the question of who is next

Oleksandr Usyk is now once again the undisputed champion as mentioned and while he has bested many of the divisional elite not once but in some cases twice, some wonder who could be next for the 38-year-old.

On Saturday, Usyk earned his second victory over Daniel Dubois by finishing him inside the distance with greater emphasis this time and without the discourse from the first fight about whether or not a credible body shot was landed on Usyk or if the blow was indeed low. Going forward, Usyk indicated he was mostly focused on resting and spending time with his family as opposed to dedicating to call out a specific opponent in that moment.

Tyson Fury does stand out as a possible enxt opponent considerin the pugilistic pedigree of ‘The Gypsy King’ and how much box office attention he garners. This despite Fury being in the camp of heavyweight fighters who have lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

Some have also tossed out the name of Anthony Joshua although he also has two setbacks to Usyk, is coming off of a devastating stoppage loss to Dubois, and seems to be involved in talks with a potential clash with Jake Paul.

In terms of pure athletic meritocracy, Joseph Parker would seem to be the clear choice for Usyk’s next dance partner considering he is the interim WBO champ and has recent wins over names like Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. Whoever ends up being next, the combat sports world will be firmly affixed on things as Usyk finds himself on a generational run within the sport of boxing.