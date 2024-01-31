Exclusive – BKFC boss reveals talks for major ‘Superstar’ free agent signings, plans to link up with UFC veterans

BKFC CEO David Feldman is hitting 2024 fast, and strong. Not only did he mention the plans for a BKFC reality TV show in a recent LowKick MMA exclusive, but he’s also discussed the importance of BKFC making big moves in the MMA free agent market this year.

Not a stranger to big free-agent deals: David Feldman has willed outrageous deals into existence. Not only did they sign a potential star like Mike Perry from the UFC, but Feldman also has since matched him up with huge names in the industry such as Luke Rockhold, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page to name a few.

The mission is never over, however, and in the LowKick MMA exclusive interview, he mentioned how adamant the brand is about getting some of these big deals done.

David Feldman reveals More Big Signings are on the way to BKFC

“Bringing in the big names is something we’re going to focus big on in 2024,” David Feldman told LowKick MMA reporter, Makoa Goble, while speaking about BKFC’s ambitions for this year. “As well as the prospect series and growing them (fighters) from the ground up. So, we’re gonna bring up the big stars from up top and grow it from the ground up and we’re going to meet in the middle, and hopefully, that’s the recipe for success.”

Feldman mentioned he had some big news up his sleeve that he couldn’t speak on, but opened up a little bit more about the specifics as the conversation went on.

“The problem is, and I hate to do this to the journalists, but I can’t talk about it because If I do, it could blow my deal. But, yes, there are 13 guys right now. 13 guys on the radar. Four of them I would consider superstars, and the rest I would consider stars. Absolute stars.”

David Feldman was very patient and generous, and when asked if he could hint at the combat sports brands the fighters hailed from, he obliged.

“I mean, two boxing world champions. UFC. A few guys from Bellator. That’s probably it, really. But, the couple of boxing world champions I am getting: superstars.”

While exact names weren’t discussed, one could begin speculating about the identities of the fighters, since the MMA free-agent market is extremely thin up at the top. For the UFC fighters, guys like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have been speculated to make an appearance inside BKFC. Greg Hardy is another semi-notable name who is a free agent. While he was released from the UFC back in 2021, BKFC needs heavyweight stars to compete with the likes of Ben Rothwell, and Todd Duffee.

The speculation could probably go on endlessly, but honestly. It also wouldn’t be hard to figure out names just by studying the market. For the boxers, the market is a little bit more wide open. Shakur Stevenson is a recent free agent who fights in the lightweight division. This puts him on track to compete with the likes of Luis Palomino, Austin Trout, and Mike Perry to name a few. Such a signing would make sense for BKFC, and Stevenson was also the WBC lightweight champion so he fits the bill of a “world champion boxer”.

Who do you think David Feldman will sign out of the free agent market?