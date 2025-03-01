Eric Dodson and Van Vo Break Bad in Albuquerque and Deliver the BKFC’s ‘Best Fight Ever’

If you skipped watching Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship‘s return to Albuquerque, you missed perhaps the greatest fight in promotional history.

Eric Dodson, the brother of former UFC flyweight star and reigning BKFC flyweight champion John Dodson, stepped into the squared circle for a highly anticipated scrap with Van Vo. Fans in the know expected this to be an exciting back-and-forth brawl, but nobody could have predicted what would happen.

Less than 12 seconds into the opening round, Dodson landed two big straight punches that sent Vo crashing back toward the ropes. After answering the referee’s eight-count, Vo came right back and caught Dodson with a counter left hook, sending him crashing to the canvas and bouncing his head off the mat. Somehow, Dodson managed to survive and the fight continued.

Vo hit the deck next, but he managed to knock down Dodson twice before the end of the first.

Seven seconds into the second stanza, Vo would get dropped again with a perfectly timed counter right before rallying back with three knockdowns of his own. Going into the third, it appeared as if Vo was moments away from securing the second win of his BKFC run.

After eating a big overhand right from Vo, Dodson stormed back and unleashed a furious combination of punches like something out of a video game. With Vo covering up against the ropes, the referee stepped in and called for the stoppage, bringing a merciful end to the violent barrage of strikes from ‘Thuggy Bear.’

8 KNOCKDOWNS‼️This has to be fight of the night! Eric Dodson comes out victorious after this slug fest! #BKFCABQ | Live NOW on BKFC App & Fubo Sports pic.twitter.com/fzHYgZGDPL — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) March 1, 2025

Fans Dub Albuquerque clash between Dodson and Vo as ‘One of the best fights ever’

Flocking to social media, bare-knuckle fights were quick to praise Dodson vs. Vo, calling it perhaps the best fight in BKFC history.

“Bar fight to the max!” one user wrote. “There’s no shame anywhere in that fight!” a second added. “Eric Dodson vs Van Vo is one of the best fights ever in BKFC history,” a third said. “Fight of the year so far. It ended with a brutal standing ko win for Eric Dodson too. He got ko power and a good chin just like his bro John Dodson.” “Don’t call it a come back,” a fourth wrote, referencing Dodson’s come-from-behind KO.

Eric Dodson improved his BKFC record to 4-2 with all of his wins coming by way of knockout.