BKFC 6: Malignaggi vs. Lobov Weigh-In Live Video Stream (3 P.M. ET)

Today (Fri. June 21, 2019) the Bare-Knuckle FC 6 weigh-ins will take place.

The card is headlined by a bad-blood rivalry between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov. You can watch the event, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, here below:

BKFC 6 takes place from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida. It kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (PPV). You can view the event on FITE TV for $39.99.

Check out the full BKFC 6 fight card below: