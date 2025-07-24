BKFC 1 Vet on BKFC Philly Bout: “I’m Going to Destroy This Guy”

A veteran of BKFC 1 is still going strong over seven years after that influential event took place, and he will be competing in gloveless combat once more this Friday night. Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Travis Thompson discussed several subjects heading into his third BKFC fight in Philly this year.

Thompson will clash with Micah Livingston at BKFC Philly on July 25th and returns to the 2300 Arena, where he had his sophomore Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship outing in 2025.

When talking about his three-fight bare-knuckle run this year in the Pennsylvania town, which kicked off with an emphatic KO at KnuckleMania 5 in January that drew the kind of attendance that had not been seen for a Philly fight card in over 70 years, Thompson said,

“I love it. I love being in Philly. I love fighting in Philly. 2300 [Arena] is big for me because I boxed there a bunch of times when I was younger. I love being there, I love the atmosphere. Any time I can fight in Philly, I want to be there.”

Early June marked the recent passing of that aforementioned seven-year mark since Thompson’s BKFC 1 fight that transpired with eventual Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 135-pound titleholder Reggie Barnett Jr. In a career that has also seen him fight eventual interim and lineal BKFC bantamweight champions like Jarod Grant and Dat Nguyen, respectively, in the context of mentioning how he is still plying his trade today since BKFC‘s inaugural card, Thompson stated,

“I appreciate that . Yeah, it’s crazy. You blink, seven years has gone by. It’s crazy how that works, isn’t it?”

Travis Thompson’s clear prediction for BKFC Philly

When offering up his thoughts on his looming opponent’s skillset and resume, one which includes prior outings in boxing and bare knuckle outings for Livingston, the stalwart BKFC 135-pounder detailed a clear breakdown of how this fight will play out at the 2300 Arena, Thompson quipped,