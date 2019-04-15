BJ Penn Still Set For UFC 237 Fight Despite Disturbing Allegations

BJ Penn still set to take part in his next fight under the UFC banner despite some allegations coming out.

He recently decided to drop down to featherweight, and it lasted for three fights. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver in June 2017. In his latest fight, he suffered a submission loss to Ryan Hall at UFC 232.

He captured two titles in different weight divisions during the 2000s. But looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-8-1 since April 2010. Penn is currently scheduled to face Clay Guida at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

The MMA legend reportedly has an active restraining order against him. This is after his estranged partner alleged there were threats, verbal and physical abuse, and sexual coercion while they were together.

UFC President Dana White was asked over the weekend about Penn’s status for this event, which is where he confirmed that Penn is still scheduled to fight. According to Aaron Bronsteter, White told him that the promotion plans to look into the situation further.

Last night, Dana White told me that "as far as he knows" BJ Penn is still competing at UFC 237, but he says that he needs to find out more information about Penn's situation and that the UFC plans to look into it further. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 14, 2019

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.