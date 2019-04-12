BJ Penn’s Team Issues Statement On Domestic Abuse Allegations

BJ Penn’s team has issued a statement on the recent domestic abuse allegations that have made headlines.

According to reports, the MMA Legend has an active restraining order against him. This is after his estranged partner alleged that there were threats, verbal and physical abuse, and sexual coercion while they were together.

The original report stated that the temporary restraining order and petition for an order of protection were first given back in October and then extended after a hearing last February. It will expire on October 2021.

Penn’s team issued a statement on his official website, which you can read here:

“BJ is in a highly-contested child custody case involving his two young daughters. The order of protection has made serious allegations against BJ. The allegations are so, misleading, hurtful and false that any further comment by BJ or about BJ would cause more damage to the well-being of his children and potentially further inflame the pending custody proceedings. BJ and his family ask that you respect their privacy at this very difficult time.”

Penn is currently scheduled to face Clay Guida at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event. The show takes place on May 11, 2019 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.