Jake Paul Trolls Mike Tyson with $200K ‘Ear Protectors’ at Press Conference

Jake Paul dropped 200k on a pair of diamond-spiked ear covers to troll Mike Tyson.

27 years ago, Tyson notoriously bit Evander Holyfield on both of his ears during their rematch on June 28, 1997. Tyson was disqualified following the end of the third round and the incident went on to become one of the most controversial moments in sports history.

Nearly three decades later, ‘The Problem Child’ used the infamous incident to take a dig at Tyson during their final press conference before stepping inside the ring on Friday night.

Jake Paul said he’s wearing diamond ear covers so Mike Tyson doesn’t bite his ear off 💀 pic.twitter.com/FQRAARR5Ts — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 14, 2024

“I’m not getting my sh*t bit off on Friday night,” Paul told Tyson before showing off his expensive jewelry from VOBARA. “So I got my diamond-spiked ear covers right there.”

Paul probably didn’t have to drop six-figures to make a joke about something that happened when he was only six months old, but doing anything on a reasonable scale just isn’t his style.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson headlines netflix’s first-ever live boxing event

Paul vs. Tyson will emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event will also air live and exclusively on Netflix at no extra charge for its 280 million subscribers around the world.

In addition to the highly anticipated headliner, the event will also see one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history when Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor run back their instant classic from April 2022.

Check out the full fight card below:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Katie Taylor(c) vs. Amanda Serrano (undisputed women’s super-lightweight championship)

Mario Barrios(interim) vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight championship)

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight championship)

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica (super-lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (middleweight)

Card subject to change.