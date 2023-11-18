Comedian Bill Burr Defends His Wife After She Flipped Off Former U.S. President Donald Trump at UFC 295

Actor and comedian Bill Burr offered his take on his wife’s viral double-bird salute to former U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Burr and his wife, actress Nia Renee Hill, were sitting front and center at UFC 295 when Trump entered the building alongside Kid Rock, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and the promotion’s CEO, Dana White. Walking through the tunnel, ’45’ received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fight fans inside Madison Square Garden. However, not everything was thrilled to see Trump and his entourage roll through the arena as the main card was getting underway.

Hill, while sitting next to her husband, was caught on camera flipping off Trump with both hands, making her feelings about the embattled ex-president pretty clear.

As expected, supporters of Donald Trump were quick to condemn Hill’s vulgar display. A tad ironic coming from the same people that proudly fly ‘F*ck Biden’ flags for the world to see.

Speaking about the incident during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Burr defended his wife’s actions saying, “You know where you stand with her.”

“The guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger, nobody got arrested,” Burr said. “That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults?

“I don’t know about you, but I came there to go to the fights,” he added. “I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention” (h/t Boston Globe).

Earlier in the conversation, Burr criticized Trump supporters who like to dish it out but can’t take it.

“It’s like those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘You snowflakes,’” Burr said. “Then you make fun of Trump and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so disrespectful.’ You can’t have it both ways.”