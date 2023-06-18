One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva has canceled his retirement, much to the chagrin of concerned combat sports fans.

On June 10, Silva suffered his 11th-straight loss across MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and bare-knuckle. Competing under the Kingdom Fighting banner, ‘Bigfoot’ surrendered a unanimous decision victory to Salim El Ouassaidi. While it was not a cause for celebration, Silva managed to avoid a knockout after being slept in his six prior fights.

Without a single win in the last eight years, ‘Bigfoot’ finally appeared ready to put down his gloves and walk away from the sport. Following his loss at Kingdom Fighting, Silva took to Instagram, where he officially announced his retirement.

“It was a great fight,” Silva said following the event on Instagram Live. “We tried the knockout all the time, he and I, and in the end, I retired. I put down my gloves in the center of the octagon. To me, everything has a beginning and an end, and I’m very happy and satisfied. We never want to stop, no professional athlete wants to stop, even in volleyball or football, but everything has a time, and I did this for 19 years.”

Less than a week later, ‘Bigfoot’ is already going back on his decision to retire, suggesting that Kingdom Fighting book a rematch between himself and El Ouassaidi.

“Let’s do a rematch Kingdom Fighting,” he wrote in a new Instagram post. “I’m ready and I’m coming back from retirement to fight again because I know I didn’t lose … #letsgo.”

Bigfoot silva is coming out of retirement… pic.twitter.com/dyITAGEmTP — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones P4P #1…Again) (@SICKYDOESMMA) June 18, 2023

Fans Beg ‘Bigfoot’ Silva to Stay Retired After 11-Straight Losses

Needless to say, fans were not happy to see ‘Bigfoot’ renege on his retirement after taking years of damage. “Time to hang ‘em up big fella we love you and thanks for all the fights you gave us but you have got to stop,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Be a trainer you are very knowledged I hate seeing you fight knowing what you were in you’re prime sorry.”

Another fan echoed those sentiments, suggesting ‘Bigfoot’ use his time left to spend it with family and training the next generation of combat sports stars. “One of the best fighters of all time but I think it’s best to save yourself from taking more damage. Spend time with family and become trainer.”

Of course, not everyone was as gentle with their response to the news. “GUY ARE YOU ON F—ING drugs ?!??” another exclaimed. “You lost 12 in a row !!! Enough already !! Nobody wants to see you fight anymore and take anymore shots to that big ass head of yours !!!”

During his nearly two-decade-long run, ‘Bigfoot’ Silva has stepped inside the cage with some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, including heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, and former UFC heavyweight champions like Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, and Cain Velasquez. He also holds victories over notables, including Alistair Overeem and Travis Browne.

His last win came against Soa Palelei at UFC 190 in 2015