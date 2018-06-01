Betting Odds For UFC Utica: Extremely Close Call In Headliner

UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, June 1, 2018) from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this event while Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz in a heavyweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout, and Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Rivera is a -115 favorite over Moraes, who is a -105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pichel being a +400 underdog against Gillespie, who is a -500 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM ET)



Jimmie Rivera (-115) vs. Marlon Moraes (-105)

Gregor Gillespie (-500) vs. Vinc Pichel (+400)

Walt Harris (-310) vs. Daniel Spitz (+255)

Julio Arce (-175) vs. Daniel Teymur (+155)

Sam Alvey (-140) vs. Gian Villante (+120)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM ET)



Sijara Eubanks (-160) vs. Lauren Murphy (+140)

David Teymur (-300) vs. Nik Lentz (+250)

Belal Muhammad (-410) vs. Chance Rencountre (+330)

Des Green (-275) vs. Gleison Tibau (+235)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30PM ET)

Jessica Aguilar (-125) vs. Jodie Esquibel (+105)

Nathaniel Wood (-300) vs. Johnny Eduardo (+250)

Jose Torres (-185) vs. Jarred Brooks (+160)