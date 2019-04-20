Betting Odds For UFC St. Petersburg: Close Call In Headliner

The final UFC St. Petersburg betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC St. Petersburg is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, April 20, 2019) from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card will air on ESPN + at 1 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 10 am ET.

Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout will take place.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout, Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov in a light heavyweight bout, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Overeem is a -240 favorite over Oleinik, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Tsarukyan being a +310 underdog against Makhachev, who is a -370 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (1pm ET/ESPN+)



Alistair Overeem (-240) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+200)

Islam Makhachev (-370) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (+310)

Sergei Pavlovich (-270) vs. Marcelo Golm (+230)

Ivan Shtyrkov (-175) vs. Devin Clark (+155) – nixed

Antonina Shevchenko (-360) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+300)

Krzysztof Jotko (-190) vs. Alen Amedovski (+165)



Prelims Card (10am ET/ESPN+)



Movsar Evloev (-275) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+235)

Sultan Aliev (-120) vs. Keita Nakamura (EVEN)

Alexander Yakovlev (-140) vs. Alex da Silva (+130)

Marcin Tybura (-155) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (+135)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (-210) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (+175)

Magomed Mustafaev (-160) vs. Rafael Fiziev (+140)

