Betting Odds For UFC on FOX 30: Close Call In Headliner

UFC on FOX 30 (also known as UFC Calgary) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 28, 2018) from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with the main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event and rounding out this four bout main card is Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will serve as the headline for the preliminary portion of this card.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -155 favorite over Alvarez, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Stephens being a +105 underdog against Aldo, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)



Dustin Poirier (-155) vs. Eddie Alvarez (+135)

Jose Aldo (-125) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+105)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-300) vs. Tecia Torres (+250)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-140) vs. Alex Hernandez (+120)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)



Alex Morono (-125) vs. Jordan Mein (+105)

Hakeem Dawodu (-380) vs. Austin Arnett (+315)

Islam Makhachev (-700) vs. Kajan Johnson (+500)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (-255) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+135)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)



John Makdessi (-165) vs. Ross Pearson (+145)

Katlyn Chookagian (-155) vs. Alexis Davis (+135)

Matheus Nicolau (-245) vs. Dustin Ortiz (+205)

Nina Ansaroff (-145) vs. Randa Markos (+125)

Devin Powell (-125) vs. Alvaro Herrera (+105)