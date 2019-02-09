Betting Odds For UFC 234: Is Kelvin Gastelum Favored To Beat Robert Whittaker?

The final UFC 234 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 234 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 9, 2019) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout will headline the show while Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem in a women’s flyweight bout, and Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Whittaker is a -250 favorite over Gastelum, who is a +210 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Silva being a +485 underdog against Adesanya, who is a -670 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)



Robert Whittaker (-250) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+210)

Israel Adesanya (-670) vs. Anderson Silva (+485)

Ricky Simon (-125) vs. Rani Yahya (+105)

Montana De La Rosa (-265) vs. Nadia Kassem (+225)

Jim Crute (-140) vs. Sam Alvey (+120)



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)



Devonte Smith (-240) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (+200)

Shane Young (-310) vs. Austin Arnett (+255)

Kai Kara-France (-310) vs. Raulian Paiva (+255)

Kyung Ho Kang (-450) vs. Teruto Ishihara (+360)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)



Lando Vannata (-380) vs. Marcos Mariano (+315)

Jalin Turner (-260) vs. Callan Potter (+220)

Jonathan Martinez (-175) vs. Wuliji Buren (+155)

