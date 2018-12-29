Betting Odds For UFC 232: Is Alexander Gustafsson Favored In Jon Jones Rematch?

The final UFC 232 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 232 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 29, 2018) from the Forum in Inglewood, California.The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET. This event will mark the final time that the prelims air on FS1. Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout will serve as the preliminary headliner.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will headline this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Jones is a -265 favorite over Gustafsson, who is a +245 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Nunes being a +235 underdog against Cyborg, who is a -255 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV/9:00 PM ET)



Jon Jones (-265) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+245)

Cristiane Justino (-255) v. Amanda Nunes (+235)

Michael Chiesa (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Ilir Latifi (-155) vs. Corey Anderson (+135)

Chad Mendes (-155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+135)



Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/8 PM ET)



Walt Harris (-160) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+140)

Cat Zingano (-165) vs. Megan Anderson (+145)

Petr Yan (-275) vs. Douglas Andrade (+235)

Ryan Hall (-525) vs. BJ Penn (+415)



Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/6 PM ET)



Nathaniel Wood (-115) vs. Andre Ewell (-105)

Uriah Hall (-115) vs. Bevon Lewis (-105)

Curtis Millender (-145) vs. Siyar Bahadurzada (+125)

Montel Jackson (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+135)

