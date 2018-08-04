Betting Odds For UFC 227: Is Cody Garbrandt Favored In Rematch?

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 4, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

According to oddsmakers, Dillashaw is a -115 favorite over Garbrandt, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Cejudo being a +385 underdog against Johnson, who is a -485 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

T.J. Dillashaw (-115) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+105)

Demetrious Johnson (-485) vs. Henry Cejudo (+385)

Renato Moicano (-400) vs. Cub Swanson (+325)

Polyana Viana (-255) vs. JJ Aldrich (+215)

Thiago Santos (-370) vs. Kevin Holland (+310)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz (-255) vs. Brett Johns (+215)

Ricky Simon (-125) vs. Montel Jackson (+105)

Matt Sayles (-110) vs. Sheymon Moraes (-110)

Alex Perez (-140) vs. Jose Torres (+120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Ramos (-225) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+185)

Weili Zhang (-255) vs. Danielle Taylor (+215)

Marlon Vera (-500) vs. Wuliji Buren (+400)