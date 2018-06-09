Betting Odds For UFC 225: Is Yoel Romero Favored In Rematch?

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 9, 2018) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. However, Romero missed weight and it turned into a catchweight bout. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

According to oddsmakers, Whittaker is a -240 favorite over Romero, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Dos Anjos being a +105 underdog against Covington, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Robert Whittaker (-240) vs. Yoel Romero (+200)

Colby Covington (-115) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+105)

Holly Holm (-235) vs. Megan Anderson (+195)

Tai Tuivasa (-270) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+230)

Mike Jackson (-230) vs. CM Punk (+190)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Curtis Blaydes (-175) vs. Alistair Overeem (+155)

Claudia Gadelha (-550) vs. Carla Esparza (+425)

Mirsad Bektic (-230) vs. Ricardo Lamas (+190)

Rashad Coulter (-175) vs. Chris De La Rocha (+155)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Anthony Smith (-330) vs. Rashad Evans (+270)

Joseph Benavidez (-250) vs. Sergio Pettis (+210)

Charles Oliveira (-160) vs. Clay Guida (+140)

Dan Ige (-135) vs. Mike Santiago (+115)