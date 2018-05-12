Betting Odds For UFC 224: Top Fighter Favored Big

UFC 224 is here, and it goes down tonight (May 12, 2018) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight will headline this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Nunes is a -1000 favorite over Pennington, who is a +650 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Gastelum being a +125 underdog against Souza, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes (-1000) vs. Raquel Pennington (+650)

Ronaldo Souza (-145) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+125)

Mackenzie Dern (-280) vs. Amanda Cooper (+240)

John Lineker (-250) vs. Brian Kelleher (+210)

Lyoto Machida (-275) vs. Vitor Belfort (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Karl Roberson (-140) vs. Cezar Ferreira (+120)

Junior Albini (-150) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+130)

Davi Ramos (-140) vs. Nick Hein (+120)

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (-135) vs. Sean Strickland (+15)

Warlley Alves (-245) vs. Sutltan Aliev (+205)

Jack Hermansson (-155) vs. Thales Leites (+135)

Ramazan Emeev (-220) vs. Alberto Mina (+180)

Markus Perez (-310) vs. James Bochnovic (+255)