Bethe Correia Set For Return At UFC Mexico City

UFC Mexico City will feature the return of former women’s bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia.

According to a report from Combate’s Raphael Marinho, Correia will be facing Sijara Eubanks on the card:

Correia is currently on a two-fight losing streak and hasn’t won a fight since 2016. Her last two fights were defeats to Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, where she was finished in both in the third round. Eubanks just had a two-fight win streak snapped by Aspen Ladd in May.

She initially had back-to-back wins over Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi. Eubanks missed weight her last time out at flyweight, so she’ll jump back up to 135 pounds to take on Correia. The UFC has yet to officially announced the bout for the card, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What do you think about the matchup between Correia and Eubanks at UFC Mexico City?