Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia has put her retirement fight on hold after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Correia was due to face off against Yanan Wu on January 16. A fight that was set to be the final one of her MMA career. The 37-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to share the news that she is out of the fight and will look to reschedule her retirement bout for later in 2021.

“God always knows what is best for us … I was training so hard for this fight however in the middle of the night I started to feel an unbearable pain .I was admitted to the hospital and I was diagnosed with appendicitis . The doctors advised me and my family that it was a severe case and that I would require an emergency surgery . I want to thank the UFC and Dana White for all the support over the years . My last dance and my retirement fight will have to be postponed for a little while , I cannot wait to put on amazing performance for you guys”

Correia joined the UFC in 2013 as an undefeated women’s bantamweight and enjoyed three wins in a row over the likes of Julia Kedzie, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Bazler. That winning run earned her a shot at Ronda Rousey‘s 135-pound title only to result in her suffering her first professional loss following a first-round knockout. The Brazilian would go on to win just twice in her next seven outings with her most recent performance being a unanimous decision defeat to Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad.

