Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia has put her retirement fight on hold after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
“God always knows what is best for us … I was training so hard for this fight however in the middle of the night I started to feel an unbearable pain .I was admitted to the hospital and I was diagnosed with appendicitis . The doctors advised me and my family that it was a severe case and that I would require an emergency surgery . I want to thank the UFC and Dana White for all the support over the years . My last dance and my retirement fight will have to be postponed for a little while , I cannot wait to put on amazing performance for you guys”
Correia joined the UFC in 2013 as an undefeated women’s bantamweight and enjoyed three wins in a row over the likes of Julia Kedzie, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Bazler. That winning run earned her a shot at Ronda Rousey‘s 135-pound title only to result in her suffering her first professional loss following a first-round knockout. The Brazilian would go on to win just twice in her next seven outings with her most recent performance being a unanimous decision defeat to Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad.
Who do you want to see Bethe Correia fight before retiring?