Benoit Saint-Denis plots future fight with Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 299 return: ‘I want to submit him’

UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis sets his sights on battling the division’s biggest game in their own arena.

In just six UFC fights, Saint-Denis now finds himself facing off with No.3 ranked Dustin Poirier and one win away from the very peak of the sport. What makes it even more impressive is Saint-Denis only started training in 2017, a year in which Poirier would defeat both Jim Miller and Anthony Pettis.

However, this gap in experience does not phase Saint-Denis in the slightest, already feels like he is able to beat the very best that 155lb has to offer. A former soldier in the French Special Forces, Saint-Denis has taken this elite mindset and applied it to MMA. The 27-year-old is committed to building a well-rounded arsenal which could match anything that an opponent has to offer.

Benoit Saint-Denis eyes Charles Oliveira scrap

Talking with Middleeasy, Saint-Denis would expose his highly competitive nature and passion for the sport. The Frenchman stated that he wants to beat the division’s very best using their own skillset.

“I try to train as hard and with as much intelligence as I can, having a great channel to become a better fighter in every art of mixed martial arts,” said Saint-Denis.

“I want to submit [Charles] Oliveira, I want to knock out Justin Gaethje, and I want to win a tactical fight against [Islam] Makhachev. I want to be in the best shape and as dangerous as possible in every aspect of the fight and to win those fights.”

Benoit Saint-Denis and Dustin Poirier are set to do battle in the co-main event slot of UFC 299 over five-rounds. If their past performances are anything to go off, the contest is set to be a tear-up which could see both men put in some difficult positions.

Who wins, Dustin Poirier or Benoit Saint-Denis?