Ahead of his incoming UFC 289 co-headliner this weekend, surging lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush has doubted the chances of success of former interim division champion, Dustin Poirier next month ahead of his UFC 291 BMF championship rematch with Justin Gaethje.

Dariush, the current #4 ranked lightweight contender, is slated to co-headline UFC 289 this weekend in Vancouver, Canada, taking on former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira at the Rogers Arena.

Last time out, the Iranian-born grappler turned in his seventh consecutive victory at UFC 280 last October, securing a hugely one-sided unanimous decision triumph over former two-weight KSW champion, Mateusz Gamrot.

As for Poirier, the Lafayette native most recently featured on the main card of UFC 281 in November, scoring a third round rear-naked choke submission win over Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden.

And next month, atop a UFC 291 pay-per-view card in Salt Lake City, Utah – Poirier rematches fellow former interim lightweight titleholder, Gaethje at the Delta Center – with symbolic BMF spoils on the line.

Beneil Dariush looks to earn his first title challenge this weekend at UFC 289

Despite opening as a betting favorite to defeat Gaethje next month in Utah, Dariush claims “comfort” may have taken a foothold on Poirier, picking former training partner, Gaethje to defeat the Louisianan.

“I think if you’re practical, you go with Dustin Poirier because of the last fight [with Justin Gaethje],” Beneil Dariush said during an interview with MMA Fighting. “I would say this – right now, I would say Justin Gaethje seems more hungry, more focused.”

“Dustin Poirier, I think he’s made a lot of money, he’s done his thing,” Beneil Dariush explained. “He seems a little bit more comfortable, and comfort’s the greatest enemy of progress. I think Dustin Poirier is a little too comfortable but I could be wrong. He could definitely show up and show me that I’m wrong.”