Iranian grappling talent, Beneil Dariush may have seen his impressive seven-fight winning run halted by former champion, Charles Oliveira earlier this summer in the co-main event of UFC 288, however, insists he would defeat the Brazilian in the future if they share the Octagon again.

Dariush, the current number four ranked lightweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 288 back in June in Canada, suffering a dominant opening round loss to Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira – with the former undisputed lightweight champion landing a first round ground strikes TKO win.

Off the back of the victory, Oliveira, the current number one ranked contender has booked his return to a title setting, taking on soon-to-be two-time opponent and undisputed gold holder, Islam Makhachev atop UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Beneil Dariush confident he beats Charles Oliveira in potential UFC rematch

Yet to return to the Octagon since his defeat, Kings MMA staple, Dariush, who has targeted a return to active competition before the close of this year, claimed he would defeat Oliveira if they fight again.

“Yeah, it’s not my first time losing and it’s not my first time rebuilding back up,” Beneil Dariush told UFC Unfiltered during a recent interview. “I’ve done it before. To be honest with you, I’m not sure why the fight [with Charles Oliveira] went the way it did. But like, I don’t feel something was missing that night. I’m going to get that fixed. I’m going to figure it out, and I’m going to show a better version for sure.”

“I really believe, (if) we fight again, I win that fight,” Beneil Dariush continued. “So, I have to work hard. He was about as strong as I thought he was going to be.”

22-5-1 as a professional, Urmia-born contender, Dariush had landed notable consecutive wins over Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, Mateusz Gamrot, and former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson before his defeat to Oliveira.

