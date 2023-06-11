Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has rebounded to the winner’s enclosure at the first time of trying following his vacant title challenge loss last October — stopping the surge of Beneil Dariush with a first round slew of ground strikes in the co-headliner of UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since he was submitted by Islam Makhachev in their vacant lightweight title fight in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sao Paulo grappler, Oliveira entertained a lot of grappling exchanges and scrambles with Iranian technician, Dariush in the opening round of their UFC 289 title-eliminator.

Pulling guard and working from the bottom with both strike and submission attempts, Oliveira, the most prolific finisher in Octagon antiquity, racked up finish number 20 on the feet, wobbling Dariush with a right high kick and then swarming with strikes.

Dropping the Kings MMA staple to the canvas at the Octagon fence, Oliveira then laid out Dariush with a slew of ground strikes, eventually knocking the former unconscious — before calling for an immediate title rematch with the above-mentioned, Makhachev.

Catch the highlights from Charles Oliveira’s win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289