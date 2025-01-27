Ben Rothwell offers HUGE fight to Francis Ngannou after BKFC title win: ‘I’m a free agent’

Off the back of his stunning title victory, BKFC star, Ben Rothwell has revealed he is currently a free agent after his Knucklemania V victory over Mick Terrill — and has offered to put the gloves on to take on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in a monstrous boxing match.

Rothwell, who returned to action over the course of the weekend in Philadelphia, needed just over half a minute to win the promotion’s heavyweight crown in the co-headliner of BKFC Knucklemania V.

Dispatching defending champion, Terrill inside just 36-seconds, Octagon alum, Rothwell improved his record in the organization to four straight victories, however, revealed this evening that he is currently a free agent after his title victory in Pennslyvania.

Ben Rothwell issues boxing challenge to Francis Ngannou next

And as for what’s next for the veteran Wisconsin striker, he wants to take on PFL super fight heavyweight champion, Ngannou — or former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua in a boxing match, in order to showcase his ability with his hands once more.

“That’s an interesting deal because right now I’m a free agent,” Ben Rothwell told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. I very much love the BKFC. I love David Feldman and I would like to continue and to even finish my career. How much time do I got? I don’t know, maybe a year or so. It really depends.

“But Francis Nganou, Anthony Joshua, guys that beat them guys, any of those. To put gloves on and prove how good at boxing I am would very much kind of be like a bucket list. I just don’t feel like I got to show the boxing world how good of a boxer I really am. Right now, even the BKFC fans, UFC fans, they just say I’m a brawler.

This is crazy. Ben Rothwell shares that he is a free agent.



"Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua… To put gloves on and prove how good at boxing I am would very much be a bucket list thing. I just don't feel like I got to show the boxing world how good of a boxer I am." pic.twitter.com/ZxuxiGkH5d — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 27, 2025

“They don’t understand my precision,” Ben Rothwell explained. “They don’t understand how capable I truly am. But if I got to fight one of them, I think that would be a huge opportunity for me to show the world how good I really am. Before I’m done fighting, I want to bring the most amount of respect to this belt as I can. Beating someone that’s around 17,000 people, this belt’s getting elevated, but I need some names like that. I need to beat some guys like that.”