Ben Rothwell reveals brutal weight cut for BKFC return: ‘It was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life’

Former UFC heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell has revealed he took part in a huge weight cut ahead of BKFC Knucklemania V co-headliner over the weekend, describing his preparation for his fight with Mick Terrill was the “hardest” experience of his life.

Rothwell, a former perennial heavyweight contender during his lengthy tenure with the UFC, made his anticipated return in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) over the course of last weekend, fighting for promotional gold in his first venture to the ring.

Improving to 4-0 in the David Feldman-led promotion, Rothwell managed to scoop the heavyweight championship with a stunning first round knockout win over opponent, Terrill — earning a Knockout of the Night bonus with his devastating 36-second knockout success.

Ben Rothwell reveals massive weight cut for BKFC title fight

However, ahead of the pairing, Rothwell cut weight from a hefty 306lbs to his limit of 275lbs — claiming this evening that the gruelling cut was the “hardest” experience of his entire life.

“Honestly, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Ben Rothwell told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “So it was a 31 pound weight cut. I’m just around 300 pounds a lot. That’s just kind of where I’m at now. You don’t have to make excuses, but I have two very young children, and to keep my family together, I have to help. So that is its own stress.”

Ben Rothwell on cutting from 306lbs to 275lbs ahead of his BKFC heavyweight title fight:



“When I went to Denver, I got to leave for a whole month and just focus on myself,” Ben Rothwell explained. “That was great when you got to do that. That just wasn’t in the cards. I couldn’t leave my wife. The children are too hard to deal with right now.”

Depating the Octagon four years prior, during his lenghty stint with the UFC, Rothwell had turned in notable victories over the likes of Brendan Schaub, Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione, Josh Barnett, Stefan Struve, Ovince Saint Preux, and Chris Barnett.



