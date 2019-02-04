Photo: Ben Askren Trolls Kamaru Usman On Twitter

Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman’s issues with one another continue.

Earlier today (Mon. February 4, 2019) Askren joined “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” During the program, Askren was asked about his recent verbal altercation with Kamaru Usman. “Funky” said he’s so far under his skin and so far into his head that it’s not even funny:

Also during the program, Askren said he has a photo of Usman with a curly-haired wig while wearing a “Funky” t-shirt. He promised to post it a few minutes after his interview with Helwani wrapped up. Being a man of his word, Askren followed up with the following on Twitter, trolling Usman:

It’s interesting that Askren and Usman are focusing so much on one another right now. They both have world-class opponents in front of them next. At UFC 235, both welterweights will compete inside the Octagon. Askren makes his promotional debut against former 170-pound king Robbie Lawler. That’s quite a tall task for your UFC debut.

As for Usman, he has a welterweight title opportunity ahead of him. He’ll be facing Tyron Woodley in the co-main event for the UFC welterweight championship. UFC 235 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019. At the recent UFC 235 press conference, Askren and Usman exchanged words with one another.

They also got into an altercation backstage before the presser began. You can check that out here.