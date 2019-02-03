Video: Watch Askren & Usman’s Backstage Confrontation

I don’t know if I would describe the altercation quite how Ben Askren did but there was definitely a backstage confrontation between him and Kamaru Usman at the UFC 235 presser.

Since joining the UFC Askren has taken aim at nearly every relevant welterweight on the roster. He claims to know Usman from their amateur wrestling days, when Usman went by the name “Marty” as Askren recalls – “Marty from Nebraska.”

Although both men are scheduled to fight different opponents at UFC 235 you would never know it by the animosity both these men seem to have for one another. Just like Askren said, there was an altercation backstage prior to the presser but it is a stretch to call it an “attack” like the former Olympian did.

In fact, Usman did approach Askren but he did so in a calm and controlled manner. That, however, didn’t stop “Funky” Ben from asking UFC President Dana White if he had sat him next to “Marty from Nebraska.” (via Youtube All-Access Anatomy of UFC 235)

UFC 235 takes place on March 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman will challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title in the co-main event. While Askren makes his Octagon debut against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on the main card.