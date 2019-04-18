Ben Askren Says UFC 239 Poster Features Wrong Main Event

Ben Askren has taken the UFC by storm ever since he was ‘traded’ from ONE Championship last fall.

Askren made a quick name for himself by calling out nearly every big name in the welterweight division (and some outside of it) upon his arrival. He parlayed that into a successful – albeit controversial – debut win over former champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. ‘Funky’ then went to London the following week to watch Jorge Masvidal stun hometown favorite Darren Till with a brutal knockout.

His immediate goal was soon reached. The UFC decided against an immediate rematch with Lawler in favor of a bout with Masvidal. Askren will take on the No. 4-ranked ‘Gamebred’ at July’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas. When the UFC advertised a social media pre-sale for tickets to the blockbuster event, Askren noticed he was missing.

He was quick to claim that if they put the ‘main event’ in his mind (his fight) on the poster, they would sell more tickets:

Put the main event on that poster and you will sell some more tickets! https://t.co/Qlwb7AueVB — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 18, 2019

The UFC hilariously photoshopped a picture of Askren on the poster when they caught wind of his tweet. ‘Funky’ liked that, claiming ticket sales just went up:

Ticket sales just went up 20%! @danawhite needs to give you a raise https://t.co/LUpedq7VgV — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 18, 2019

The No. 5 Askren will look to cement a title shot with a win over the similarly surging Masvidal.

If he can, his pre-installed rivalry with current champion Kamaru Usman would undoubtedly be one of the best rivalries the UFC could put on at 170 pounds.