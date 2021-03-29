Former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren has claimed Jorge Masvidal landed the “luckiest knee” when they fought at UFC 239 in July 2019.

‘Funky’ will return to fighting when he takes on YouTuber Jake Paul in a professional boxing match set to take place April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the bout, Paul has been getting some help from Askren’s old rival in Masvidal. The internet celebrity has repeatedly mocked the former UFC welterweight’s five-second defeat against ‘Gamebred’ and says he is planning to finish Askren even quicker next month.

In a recent press conference, Paul Facetimed Masvidal who took a shot at Askren by asking if he was still alive from his knockout to him.

And with the narrative that Askren is representing the MMA community in this fight while Masvidal is seemingly not by helping Paul, “Gamebred” decided to make one thing clear.

“The individual I buried does not represent MMA,” Masvidal tweeted Sunday. “He represents all the hard core and casual crotch sniffers #andnew”

Askren responded to Masvidal by claiming his five-second knockout win over him was the “luckiest”, mocked his lopsided decision loss to Kamaru Usman and claimed ‘Gamebred’ will once again lose when he rematches Usman at UFC 261.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge, “Askren began. “You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

