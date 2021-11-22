Former UFC welterweight contender, Ben Askren has reflected briefly on his stunning, record-setting flying knee knockout loss back in July 2019 against Jorge Masvidal. And claims if that version of himself rematched Masvidal — he would be confident of emerging victoriously more often than not against the Floridian.



Askren, a former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA welterweight champion, made history back in November 2018 alongside former flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson as the two were involved in the first cross-promotional trade in the history of the sport as Askren signed with the UFC while Johnson parted ways, penning terms with ONE Championship.



Despite beginning his Octagon promisingly, the wrestling standout, Askren stopped former undisputed UFC welterweight titleholder, Robbie Lawler with a controversial bulldog choke at UFC 235 — improving his professional record to 19-0(1).



In his next Octagon walk, Askren returned in July of that year in a high-profile, potential welterweight title-eliminator at UFC 239 against the aforenoted, Masvidal — dropping the fastest knockout loss in the history of the organization as he found himself on the receiving end of a five second flying knee.



The defeat came as the first in the veteran, Askren’s professional career following 21 professional outings, with the Iowa native becoming somewhat of a meme across the internet and the butt of the joke following the knockout defeat.

Ben Askren believes he would beat Jorge Masvidal more often than not if they fought multiple times



Reflecting on the career-derailing loss to Masvidal during a recent on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Askren maintains that he would likely beat Masvidal more than he would lose if that version of him back in 2019 had the opportunity to fight the Miami native again.

“He [Jorge Masvidal] got one f*cking move on me,” Ben Askren said. “It’s not he beat me and if we do that again I think I win at that point in my life, for sure. I think I win way more times than I lose.“

“He knew that too, that’s why he didn’t sign the bout agreement and that’s why I had to taunt him and whe he got so mad because I had to continue to taunt him in order to get him to sign,” Ben Askren explained. (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)



The 37-year-old Askren competed just once more professionally following his knockout loss to Masvidal, headlining a UFC Fight Night Kallang event in October of that year in an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss to former middleweight and welterweight title challenger, Demian Maia.



In his most recent foray into professional combat sports, Askren made his professional boxing debut in April of this year under the Triller Fight Club banner, suffering an opening round knockout loss to undefeated YouTuber, Jake Paul.



As for Masvidal, the American Top Team staple was slated to return at UFC 269 next month against Leon Edwards until an undisclosed injury forced him from the main card bout. The #8 ranked contender has earmarked a March comeback from injury as a result.

