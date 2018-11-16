Ben Askren Reacts To Nick Diaz’ UFC Return

Yesterday, MMA was dealt some somewhat surprising news when it was announced that Nick Diaz will reportedly return against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235.

The fight is not official as of yet, as bout agreements have not been signed. However, if and when it is finalized, it would be Diaz’ first fight in over four years. He’s without a win in the Octagon for over seven years. Diaz’ last victory took place over BJ Penn in 2011.

The mere possibility of a Diaz return has the MMA world buzzing, and justifiably so. He’s still one of the most popular fighters in the sport, although that popularity may be waning. An action fight against Masvidal, especially a win, would instantly re-insert the longtime veteran near the top of the welterweight pecking order.

And another fighter who’s about break into that pecking order sounded off.

Outspoken welterweight Ben Askren is set to take on Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut at January’s UFC 233. He’s called out nearly the entirety of the UFC roster since being traded from ONE Championship for Demetrious Johnson. Diaz and Masvidal were a part of that, but they aren’t off the hook just yet. “Funky” revealed he wants to take on the winner of Diaz vs. Masvidal online:

Give me the winner after I take out Robbie, I like easy money. https://t.co/0dso3F3mX4 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 16, 2018

Askren’s Assault On The UFC

Askren has pulled off a rare trolling of three fighters in only 13 words. His grappling-centered style would seem to be able to cause fits for former champ Lawler. ‘Ruthless’ has been out of action due to a knee injury suffered against Rafael dos Anjos in December 2017. Askren will be no easy return fight as a result.

Most will be picking the undefeated “Funky” to get past Lawler. If he does, a true coming out party will be at hand. Many feel Askren has the ability to become UFC champion. He won’t fight longtime friend and training partner Tyron Woodley, however, so there are some complications due to their relationship.

Regardless, Askren is ready to take the UFC welterweight division by storm. A fight against Diaz if he does get past Lawler would no doubt be a huge match-up. He’s talked his way into attaining that status before even stepping foot in the Octagon, and that’s not easy to do.

Will his performances live up to his mouth and earn him a fight with Diaz?