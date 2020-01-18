Ben Askren Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Fight

Spread the word!













Ben Askren is predicting an early finish in the UFC 246 headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone on Saturday night.

The pair compete in a welterweight bout in what will be McGregor’s first fight in 15 months. It will also be his first 170-pound matchup since 2016.

But despite the inactivity and extra weight for McGregor, Askren still expects the Irishman to get the job done against Cerrone.

“I predicted (Conor McGregor) second round TKO, I believe,” Askren told Submission Radio. “I mean Cerrone’s gotten finished in his last two fights. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of Conor emerges.

“We haven’t seen him in 16 months, and before that it was another, I mean, (in) MMA, a long, long time. So, it’d be interesting to see what we see out of him.”

With all the talk from the McGregor camp of how he remains extra focused and better than ever, it will certainly be interesting to see how he performs coming off his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.

An impressive performance against “Cowboy” on Saturday would certainly put the former two-division champion in a good spot to challenge Nurmagomedov in a rematch.

Do you agree with Askren’s prediction?

