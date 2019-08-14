Ben Askren Predicts Anthony Pettis Makes Nate Diaz Look ‘Real Bad’ At UFC 241

This weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019) a very personal matchup will go down between Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Nate Diaz. The pair co-headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV).
Pettis vs. Diaz has been one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year since its announcement. The argument can be made that more people are looking forward to the welterweight scrap than they are the actual main event – a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.
Amidst the usual predictions from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as a fight of this magnitude approaches, “Funky” Ben Askren has offered his take on Pettis vs. Diaz. Askren, a longtime training partner of Pettis, predicted on Twitter that “Showtime” makes the Stockton native look “real bad” inside the Octagon.
The matchup between the pair is certainly an interesting one. Pettis is one of the most dynamic strikers the sport has ever seen. His slick jiu-jitsu game off his back also makes him a threat when taking him to the ground. As for Diaz, he’s a black belt in Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has tremendous boxing to pair with it.
Of course, many fear ring rust could play a factor for Diaz, as he hasn’t competed in nearly three years since suffering a razor-close decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016.
What do you think about Askren’s prediction for Pettis vs. Diaz this weekend?