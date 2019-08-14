Ben Askren Predicts Anthony Pettis Makes Nate Diaz Look ‘Real Bad’ At UFC 241

Spread the word!













This weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019) a very personal matchup will go down between Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Nate Diaz. The pair co-headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Pettis vs. Diaz has been one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year since its announcement. The argument can be made that more people are looking forward to the welterweight scrap than they are the actual main event – a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Amidst the usual predictions from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as a fight of this magnitude approaches, “Funky” Ben Askren has offered his take on Pettis vs. Diaz. Askren, a longtime training partner of Pettis, predicted on Twitter that “Showtime” makes the Stockton native look “real bad” inside the Octagon.

I think that @Showtimepettis makes @NateDiaz209 look real bad this weekend https://t.co/vCZDCQXHwd — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 13, 2019

The matchup between the pair is certainly an interesting one. Pettis is one of the most dynamic strikers the sport has ever seen. His slick jiu-jitsu game off his back also makes him a threat when taking him to the ground. As for Diaz, he’s a black belt in Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has tremendous boxing to pair with it.

Of course, many fear ring rust could play a factor for Diaz, as he hasn’t competed in nearly three years since suffering a razor-close decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2016.

What do you think about Askren’s prediction for Pettis vs. Diaz this weekend?