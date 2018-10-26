Ben Askren Closes Callout Tour With Khabib, GSP & Diaz Brothers

In the day after it was announced he would be coming to the UFC in a trade for Demetrious Johnson, Ben Askren was on fire. “Funky” called out the majority of the welterweight division. Now, it’s no surprise to see that Askren closes his callout tour with three of the biggest names in the fight game.

He especially got into it with recent title contender Darren Till, who fired back viciously before Askren took the trash talk to the next level. It’s a big fight to be certain, yet you may have expected undefeated Bellator and ONE champion Askren to aim a bit higher.

So “Funky” did just that to close out his callout tour tonight. He first took aim at legendary longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. He told St-Pierre to name his terms of engagement. Askren called himself a puzzle GSP had yet to solve:

Hey @GeorgesStPierre please name your terms of engagement!!! Who would you like me to beat up or how many twitter followers would you like me to have. You name it’s done. Then I’ll see you in Montreal. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

But @GeorgesStPierre please be specific, ambiguity sucks. I know you like a challenge and I am a puzzle you have never solved yet. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Askren then put Nick Diaz on blast. It was a brutal one. He claimed Diaz had run out of money and needed to fight. Askren next stated the cold hard fact that the older Diaz brother had not won a fight since 2011:

Hey @nickdiaz209 word is you blew all your money and need to fight again. I realize you haven’t won a bout since 2011, but people still seem to think you are good. I’m willing to show them otherwise! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Nick’s younger brother Nate wasn’t off limits, either. Askren said he could no longer wait for his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor to finally materialize. If he wanted to fight, Askren was, of course, his man:

And @NateDiaz209 you can’t keep waiting on your sugar daddy @TheNotoriousMMA to make you some more money. If big bro lets you out of the house and your feeling funky holler at me — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Finally, Askren called out lightweight champion Khabib for a huge fight to find out the best grappler in MMA. ‘Funky’ wanted to meet ‘The Eagle’ at the rumored 165-pound weight class:

And @TeamKhabib I’ll meet you at 165 to determine the best MMA grappler on planet earth! You just name the time and send location. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Askren closed by saying 165 pounds would be a division in the UFC. The UFC only needed a star like Ronda Rousey did for the women’s bantamweight division. He said he is that star: