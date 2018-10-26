Ben Askren Closes Callout Tour With Khabib, GSP & Diaz Brothers

Mike Drahota
In the day after it was announced he would be coming to the UFC in a trade for Demetrious Johnson, Ben Askren was on fire. “Funky” called out the majority of the welterweight division. Now, it’s no surprise to see that Askren closes his callout tour with three of the biggest names in the fight game.

He especially got into it with recent title contender Darren Till, who fired back viciously before Askren took the trash talk to the next level. It’s a big fight to be certain, yet you may have expected undefeated Bellator and ONE champion Askren to aim a bit higher.

So “Funky” did just that to close out his callout tour tonight. He first took aim at legendary longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. He told St-Pierre to name his terms of engagement. Askren called himself a puzzle GSP had yet to solve:

Askren then put Nick Diaz on blast. It was a brutal one. He claimed Diaz had run out of money and needed to fight. Askren next stated the cold hard fact that the older Diaz brother had not won a fight since 2011:

Nick’s younger brother Nate wasn’t off limits, either. Askren said he could no longer wait for his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor to finally materialize. If he wanted to fight, Askren was, of course, his man:

Finally, Askren called out lightweight champion Khabib for a huge fight to find out the best grappler in MMA. ‘Funky’ wanted to meet ‘The Eagle’ at the rumored 165-pound weight class:

Askren closed by saying 165 pounds would be a division in the UFC. The UFC only needed a star like Ronda Rousey did for the women’s bantamweight division. He said he is that star:

