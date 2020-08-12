Retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren is currently engaged in a social media beef with YouTube star Logan Paul. Earlier this week Paul offered any social media influencer who is able to beat him in a wrestling match $10,000.

$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020

As you’d expect a bunch of MMA fighters wanted a piece of that action including ‘Funky’ who took to Twitter to accept the challenge and tell Paul exactly how a potential fight would go down.

“I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all,” Askren wrote.

I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all https://t.co/uuYVxnqJvn — Funky (@Benaskren) August 11, 2020

Paul quickly fired back at Askren reminding the retired fighter of his quick knockout loss to Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Askren responded to point out the many fans who had got excited by the prospect of him pinning the YouTuber and once again ask Paul if he accepts the match-up. He even said 36 seconds is all he’d need to score the victory.

Shoot apparently lots of people want to see me pin @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/T6xSV8Npfr — Funky (@Benaskren) August 11, 2020

Shit happens, you think you can last 1 minute or no? https://t.co/Lvsr0mmmYb — Funky (@Benaskren) August 11, 2020

Hey @LoganPaul my guess it will take me 36 seconds to pin you, won’t need the full minute. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 12, 2020

While this is all a bit of fun it seems Askren is serious about getting back to fighting at some point. While ‘Funky’ admits he will never fully commit to fighting again he is likely to accept another UFC bout against the right opponent for good money.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Rokfin podcast Askren explained while he will never return to fighting full-time he “probably would” take a one-off fight provided he was paid correctly, he said.

“So here’s the deal: I would never make like full-fledge, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go fight, I’m gonna chase the title’.But I love combat. I enjoy wrestling. I enjoy fighting. So yeah, if someone said, ‘Here’s some money, go fight one time. Here’s the right opponent, let’s have some fun.’ I probably would, you know?”

How quickly do you think Ben Askren would pin Logan Paul?