Paulo Costa Sends Warning To Israel Adesanya: ‘See You Soon’

The wheels are already in motion for an Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa middleweight title match.

Adesanya became the new undisputed middleweight champion following his second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last night. Following the fight, “The Last Stylebender” called out his next likely opponent in Costa who was in attendance.

Leading up to fight week, “The Eraser” predicted a win for Whittaker but hoped Adesanya would emerge victorious so he could knock him out next. He has now got his wish as Adesanya even showed him two middle fingers and did a crotch chop towards his direction.

That was a big mistake according to Costa who sent Adesanya a warning on Twitter soon after:

“You should not have done this! Seen you soon,” he wrote.

You should not have done this! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/jxU9U71PoO — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 6, 2019

Given that the fight was only last night, there is no word on when a potential Adesanya vs. Costa matchup could take place. Adesanya revealed he would have to discuss things with his team first.

However, based on UFC 243 as well Costa’s last performance against Yoel Romero, a bout between the two undefeated middleweights promises to deliver fireworks.

Are you excited to see Adesanya vs. Costa? Who do you think comes out on top?