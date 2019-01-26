Ben Askren Has Brutal Response For Khabib’s Smack Talk

Recently, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed Ben Askren needed to show his ‘levels’ now that he’s in the UFC.

Not surprisingly, that has prompted quite the response from the former ONE champ. Askren replied to Khabib’s trash talk on Twitter with his own callout, and it was a forceful one. He claimed he would put Khabib and his back and ‘big brother’ him.

Askren also said he would be fighting Khabib for the UFC 165-pound title by October or November of this year:

Just heard what @TeamKhabib said, he will find his levels when he can’t get off his back and I am big brothering him. Will fight him@for 165lb title in October/November of this year. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 26, 2019

Bold words from a bold man, especially considering no one has come even close to figuring out the puzzle Khabib presents. Both fighters are arguably the best pure wrestlers in MMA right now. A fight between them would be a chess match to behold even if it wouldn’t necessarily be the most crowd-pleasing in terms of hard-hitting stand-up action.

A UFC 165-pound title has been talked about for quite some time now, but the promotion hasn’t revealed if they truly plan to create one. The first fight in the division, if they do, would likely by Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre, however.

If that doesn’t happen, Khabib vs. Askren may be a suitable replacement. And the groundwork is already being laid by both men. Stay tuned, because this is a rivalry that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.