Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Ben Askren Needs To Show In UFC Debut

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains what he thinks newly-acquired welterweight contender Ben Askren needs to do during his UFC debut.

The UFC lightweight champion believes Askren has much to prove in his UFC arrival, which is something that most can agree with. Askren is slated to meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

The bout was initially scheduled for UFC 233. However, after the event was canceled the fight, the UFC needed to make some changes to it. This will be a welterweight showdown.

Advice

Although Askren has achieved many goals in his pro-MMA career, he has not step foot inside of the Octagon. That will change in his upcoming fight.



“He never fight in the UFC,” Nurmagomedov told Submission Radio (H/T to MMA Mania). “He has to fight in the UFC first of all. He has to show his levels because I see how someone smash him in ONE FC. Somebody like smashed him in ONE FC. He just signed to the UFC and tried talk, you know.



“But now everybody tries to talk and promote these things. But you have to compete in the UFC, then we’re gonna see his levels.”

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.