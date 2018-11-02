Ben Askren Destroys Sijara Eubanks’ Weight Miss

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was dealt a disappointing surprise earlier today when women’s flyweight Sijara Eubanks missed weight for UFC 230. As expected, it’s time Ben Askren destroys Eubanks’ current controversy.

Eubanks is scheduled to face Roxanne Modafferi on the prelims of tomorrow’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. However, she was set to meet Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 230 at first. When that fight was eschewed in favor of the new Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis main event, Eubanks went off on the UFC and Dana White.

Many wondered how a 3-2 fighter who was already pulled from a title fight for failing to make weight thought her behavior was deserving of another title fight. She got it, but then threw a tantrum when it was taken away, allegedly screaming at White. Eubanks was given a replacement fight against fellow TUF 26 combatant Modafferi, whom she beat on the show, instead.

Askren Reacts

To miss weight by 1.2 pounds for that fight was simply baffling for nearly every onlooker. But that was far from all. “Sarj” thought it intelligent to release a rather flippant and nonchalant response on social media after missing weight. It’s her reaction that has the newly-signed “Funky” fired up. A week after calling out most of the UFC roster, Askren laid into Eubanks’ latest scale fail in his own tweet:

Crazy amount of immaturity. First acts immature about not getting main event at 3-2. Then doesn’t do her job and make weight. Time to grow up and be a pro. https://t.co/r59DQMg7gU — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 2, 2018

It’s hard to argue that Askren was not saying what many were already thinking. Eubanks is a tough competitor to be certain. But to go off the handle when your title shot was pulled and then to miss that required title weight by 2.2 pounds is good old-fashioned ludicrous. What would UFC 230 look like had she been left in the main event? The card has already lost Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and Luke Rockhold.

So Eubanks thinks the UFC owes her everything, including a title fight, when she technically has more weight misses than wins in the UFC. That’s not a good look. She’s lucky Modafferi is still taking the fight. She gets to fight someone she’s already beaten to potentially pad her otherwise extremely unspectacular record.

Eubanks deserves a shot to prove she’s among the best women’s flyweights in the world., but only if she can make the weight. Perhaps approaching her professional career with more professionalism as Askren suggested will help “Sarj” accomplish that goal.

Askren, meanwhile, has made his outspoken opinion known on many topics MMA-related. This is no different. In one week, “Funky” has made quite the impact on the UFC. Expect the undefeated wrestling wizard to make weight when the time comes.