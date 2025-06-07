Report – Ex-UFC star Ben Askren in critical condition as he battles severe staph infection

Former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight kingpin, Ben Askren is reportedly in critical condition tonight as he battles a severe staph infection, with his wife, Amy confirming the former UFC contender is currently “unable to respond to anything.

Askren, a former welterweight contender in the Octagon, featured thrice in the promotion before a hip injury forced him to hang up his gloves from competition permanently back in 2019 following a submission loss to Demian Maia.

And tonight, on social media, following reports on X that Ben Askren was dealing with a severe staph infection which has resulted in him being placed in critical condition, his wife, Amy confirmed her husband’s condition in a post on her personal Facebook page.

“You may have heard that my husband Ben (Askren) is going through something,” Amy Askren wrote. “He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace,” the post continued. “We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

Chael Sonnen welcomes prayers for ex-UFC star Ben Askren

To boot, on social media, fellow UFC alum-turned analyst, Chael Sonnen confirmed the news, too, welcoming prayers and support for the decorated collegiate and Olympic wrestler.

“Ben is alive and prayers are wanted,” Sonnen posted on his official X account. “Family choosing privacy at this time.”

Further coverage of this developing story will be provided as we receive updates.