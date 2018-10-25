Ben Askren Owns Darren Till In Ongoing Twitter Feud

Ben Askren has already set the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) on fire since reports arose he would be traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson.

The news itself was shocking enough. After all, it was the first ‘trade’ between two major MMA organizations in the sport’s history. Yet Askren took things to a new level when he put much of the UFC welterweight division on full blast online. That only came after he called out Colby Covington as “Chaos” conveniently blasted him in an interview.

Indeed, the options are many for Askren in the Octagon. He could fight a host of potentially high-profile match-ups and they would all be big fights. His online trash talk campaign certainly won’t hurt things, either.

Perhaps the fighter whom he angered most was recent title contender Darren Till. Askren started things off on the wrong note this morning by asking if Till ‘felt like going on a losing streak’ after he suffered his first loss to Tyron Woodley:

Till fired back with the predictable rage. He threatened to demolish Askren in the cage:

Till took Askren’s style of trash talk to task as well:

“Funky” Answers Back

Askren then responded with the view Till had agreed to fight him. He told the young Scouse striker to keep a date open:

But ‘Funky’ wasn’t done there, laying into Till’s own smack talk with no limit. Askren even ventured that it was worse than his one-sided loss to Woodley:

This feud is beginning to heat up to an extreme level. Till recently said he was finally moving to middleweight after missing his mark at welterweight in the UFC on to separate occasions.

But he backtracked on that recently, and the timing could pay off for him. Based on Askren’s online surge, his first fight in the Octagon is going to be a big one.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of this feud, nor many involving Askren if what we’ve seen this week continues.

