Ben Askren Owns Darren Till In Ongoing Twitter Feud

Ben Askren has already set the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) on fire since reports arose he would be traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson.

The news itself was shocking enough. After all, it was the first ‘trade’ between two major MMA organizations in the sport’s history. Yet Askren took things to a new level when he put much of the UFC welterweight division on full blast online. That only came after he called out Colby Covington as “Chaos” conveniently blasted him in an interview.

Indeed, the options are many for Askren in the Octagon. He could fight a host of potentially high-profile match-ups and they would all be big fights. His online trash talk campaign certainly won’t hurt things, either.

Perhaps the fighter whom he angered most was recent title contender Darren Till. Askren started things off on the wrong note this morning by asking if Till ‘felt like going on a losing streak’ after he suffered his first loss to Tyron Woodley:

Hey @darrentill2 you feel like going on a losing streak? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Till fired back with the predictable rage. He threatened to demolish Askren in the cage:

Who the fuck are you ? I’ve had one loss don’t be thinking your gonna come over here and ruin everyone, trust me I would knock the curly hair out your head you hillbilly. https://t.co/ba9IvXu92t — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

Till took Askren’s style of trash talk to task as well:

Ben all I do is chat absolute horse shit askren — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

“Funky” Answers Back

Askren then responded with the view Till had agreed to fight him. He told the young Scouse striker to keep a date open:

Sounds like a yes to me. Keep your dance card open you are about to get taken to Funky town. https://t.co/M50Epq8mHm — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

But ‘Funky’ wasn’t done there, laying into Till’s own smack talk with no limit. Askren even ventured that it was worse than his one-sided loss to Woodley:

Your twitter trash talk is embarrassingly bad, it’s worse than your performance against @TWooodley ! Now when you get asked to sign the contract for real make sure you do it son. https://t.co/xYPQxRhB3b — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

This feud is beginning to heat up to an extreme level. Till recently said he was finally moving to middleweight after missing his mark at welterweight in the UFC on to separate occasions.

But he backtracked on that recently, and the timing could pay off for him. Based on Askren’s online surge, his first fight in the Octagon is going to be a big one.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of this feud, nor many involving Askren if what we’ve seen this week continues.