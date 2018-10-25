Darren Till Destroys Ben Askren For Online Smack Talk

We haven’t heard much from top-ranked UFC welterweight Darren Till recently.

The towering Liverpudlian contender saw his undefeated record disappear when he was submitted by champion Tyron Woodley at September 8’s UFC 228. He did say he was finally ditching the draining cut to welterweight and moving up to middleweight.

But three weeks later, Till walked back on that possibility a bit. He said he may stay at welterweight after all, and that opened up a new potential rivalry. When ONE Championship welterweight ruler Ben Askren was traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson, he soon began calling out nearly every welterweight on the UFC roster.

Till was one. Askren asked him if ‘he’d like to go on a losing streak’:

Hey @darrentill2 you feel like going on a losing streak? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Not surprisingly, Till was far from happy. He immediately clapped back at ‘Funky’ with a vicious response. Till warned Askren not to think he would rule the UFC. He also claimed he would ‘knock the curly hair out Askren’s head’:

Who the fuck are you ? I’ve had one loss don’t be thinking your gonna come over here and ruin everyone, trust me I would knock the curly hair out your head you hillbilly. https://t.co/ba9IvXu92t — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

Till didn’t stop there, either. He tweeted a new nickname for Askren soon thereafter:

Ben all I do is chat absolute horse shit askren — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

The gloves are already off between Askren and many of the top welterweights in the UFC. In honesty, it’s getting exciting and this may be the breath of fresh air the division needs.

Colby Covington has obviously been stirring things up

(and Askren already is with him). But division champ Tyron Woodley has only fought once since July 2017 and is on the sidelines with another surgery.

Welterweight has deservedly been one of the top divisions in the UFC since its inception. It appears to be heating up in a big way with the addition of the undefeated Askren.