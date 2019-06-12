Ben Askren Burns Dillon Danis After Posing With Bellator Titles

Earlier today (Wed. June 12, 2019) Bellator 222 media day took place featuring the stars of Friday night’s card.
Amongst several high-profile bouts, Conor McGregor training partner and jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis will be fighting on the card. He’ll take on Max Humphrey in a catchweight bout at 175 pounds. During the media day, Danis took up welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, and bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell’s titles and posed with them for the media.
Check out a photo here:
However, this gave UFC welterweight Ben Askren the perfect ammunition to take a shot at Danis – which he has done several times before:
“Some of us actually win belts. Some of us just like to play pretend.”
Bellator 222 Card
Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: (C) Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0)
- Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1)
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2)
- Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0)
- Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1)
- Bantamweight: (C) Darrion Caldwell (13-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2)
Undercard (Online/6:30 p.m. EST)
- Featherweight: Aaron Pico (4-2) vs. Adam Borics (12-0)
- Women’s Flyweight: Heather Hardy (2-1) vs. Taylor Turner (3-5)
- Women’s Flyweight: Valerie Loureda (1-0) vs. Larkyn Dasch (0-1)
- Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. (1-0) vs. Oscar Vera (Pro Debut)
- Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel (2-1) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (2-2)
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Haim Gozali (10-6) vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-22, 1 NC)
- Catchweight (112 pounds): Rena Kubota (8-2) vs. Lindsay VanZandt (5-1)
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes (4-2) vs. Michael Wilcox (6-3)
- Lightweight: Marcus Surin (5-1) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (4-2)
- Flyweight: Brandon Medina (Pro Debut) vs. Brandon Polcare (1-2)
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Kastriot Xhema (2-3) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (2-6-1)
- Featherweight: John Beneduce (2-2) vs. Kenny Rivera (2-1)