Ben Askren Burns Dillon Danis After Posing With Bellator Titles

Earlier today (Wed. June 12, 2019) Bellator 222 media day took place featuring the stars of Friday night’s card.

Amongst several high-profile bouts, Conor McGregor training partner and jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis will be fighting on the card. He’ll take on Max Humphrey in a catchweight bout at 175 pounds. During the media day, Danis took up welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, and bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell’s titles and posed with them for the media.

Check out a photo here:

.@DillonDanis just stole Rory MacDonld and Darrion Caldwell’s belts at media day 👀 #Bellator222 pic.twitter.com/etmWahdyRn — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 12, 2019

However, this gave UFC welterweight Ben Askren the perfect ammunition to take a shot at Danis – which he has done several times before:

“Some of us actually win belts. Some of us just like to play pretend.”

Some of us actually win belts. Some of us just like to play pretend. https://t.co/j63EipVbAX — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 12, 2019

Bellator 222 Card

Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: (C) Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0)

(C) Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0) Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1)

Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1) Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2)

Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2) Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0)

Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0) Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1)

Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1) Bantamweight: (C) Darrion Caldwell (13-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2)

Undercard (Online/6:30 p.m. EST)