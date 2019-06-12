Spread the word!













Fighters took the stage as part of Bellator 222 media day today, as the promotion prepares for their next show.

The media for the event is now in full swing as it goes down on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 p.m. EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST. Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout will headline this event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

The top fighters squared off Wednesday afternoon. Check out the video here, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Bellator 222 Media Day Staredowns Video

Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Title Bout: (C) Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0)

(C) Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0) Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1)

Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (31-16-1) Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2)

Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2) Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0)

Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0) Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1)

Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (22-1) Bantamweight: (C) Darrion Caldwell (13-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2)

Undercard (Online/6:30 p.m. EST)