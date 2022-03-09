The list of things Ben Askren finds annoying about Jorge Masvidal continues to grow.

It’s no secret that both Askren and Masvidal have nothing positive to say when it comes to each other. After being on the wrong end of the fastest knockout in UFC history by Masvidal in July 2019, Askren still gets irritated by “Gamebred”

To remind Askren of how the five seconds went in their meeting in the octagon, Jorge was showing off his new tattoo prior to UFC 272. Askren wasn’t impressed, saying the new ink was “stupid”.

What a stupid logo https://t.co/kmKqNoQkMP — Funky (@Benaskren) March 4, 2022

Likely to nobody’s surprise Askren was critical of Masvidal’s performance at UFC 272 but claims it went as he expected. It was more of what Masvidal did when the final bell rang, that annoyed Askren the most. In Wednesday’s episode of the MMA Hour he spoke to Ariel Helwani and had this to say:

“It’s kinda what we expected. Yeah, I mean the thing that I get annoyed about is Jorge wanted to fight him after the fight. It’s like, you just had 25 minutes to do almost anything you wanted. You can’t eye gouge and bite, we have a couple of rules but not a lot. So, you could do whatever you wanted for 25 minutes and now you’re gonna act like you want more? Hey, you had 25 minutes, freakin’ do it to him.”

“This is who Jorge was, always. Never changed, you know? Unfortunately, he nailed me. Diaz isn’t really that great. So, that was a great fight for him but if you wanna look back at his mixed martial arts career, and people can get mad at me and say whatever they want but these are just facts. Look, he’s lost three in a row. Before that, he won three in a row. Before that, he lost two in a row. Before that, he won three in a row. Before that, he lost three of four, then he won three, then he lost one, then he won three. This is how his career went.” (transcribed via Middleeasy)

Ben Askren suggests Jorge Masvidal could fight Jake Paul

After being in the ring with Jake Paul in his professional debut, “Funky” was asked who he thinks Jake Paul could fight next. The former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion thinks it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it could be Jorge Masvidal. He also added that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor could also be Jake Paul’s next challenge.

I personally would prefer to see Masvidal back in the octagon, and with the offered help of Henry Cejudo it would be very interesting to see a new version of the Miami native.

